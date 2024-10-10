Tampa, FL - After Hurricane Milton, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell makes a visit to Tampa and talks with Chris Whitler of Task Force 8, a Florida search and rescue team that primarily focuses on water-based rescues.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 09:40
|Photo ID:
|8695723
|VIRIN:
|241012-O-LR493-4133
|Resolution:
|5924x3941
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fire Administrator Visits Tampa After Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 6], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.