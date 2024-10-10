Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona thanks more that 100 servicemembers, family and friends during his promotion ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 5, 2024. Mahelona is the third Native Hawaiian to be promoted to admiral in the Navy following in the footsteps of Rear Adm. Gordon Paiea Chung-Hoon and Vice Adm. Robert Kihune. Mahelona is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Warfare Readiness and Integration, Navy Reserve, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)