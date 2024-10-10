Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral

Micah Mahelona reads the history of the rank of rear admiral during the promotion ceremony of his father, Navy Reserve Capt. Ryan K. Mahelona, who was promoted to Rear Admiral lower half, aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 5, 2024. Mahelona is the third Native Hawaiian to be promoted to admiral in the Navy following in the footsteps of Rear Adm. Gordon Paiea Chung-Hoon and Vice Adm. Robert Kihune. Mahelona is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Warfare Readiness and Integration, Navy Reserve, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
