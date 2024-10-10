Robert Kihune, U.S. Navy vice admiral (retired), delivers remarks during the promotion ceremony of Navy Reserve Capt. Ryan K. Mahelona, who was promoted to Rear Admiral lower half, aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 5, 2024. Kihune is the second Native Hawaiian, and Mahelona the third, to be promoted to admiral in the Navy after Rear Adm. Gordon Paiea Chung-Hoon. Mahelona is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Warfare Readiness and Integration, Navy Reserve, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 01:59
|Photo ID:
|8695515
|VIRIN:
|241005-N-KN989-1054
|Resolution:
|7354x5253
|Size:
|524.71 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.