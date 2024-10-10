Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Kihune, U.S. Navy vice admiral (retired), delivers remarks during the promotion ceremony of Navy Reserve Capt. Ryan K. Mahelona, who was promoted to Rear Admiral lower half, aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 5, 2024. Kihune is the second Native Hawaiian, and Mahelona the third, to be promoted to admiral in the Navy after Rear Adm. Gordon Paiea Chung-Hoon. Mahelona is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Warfare Readiness and Integration, Navy Reserve, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)