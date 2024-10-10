Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral [Image 3 of 8]

    Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Navy Reserve Capt. Ryan K. Mahelona salutes the ensign during his promotion ceremony to Rear Admiral lower half aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 5, 2024. Mahelona is the third Native Hawaiian to be promoted to admiral in the Navy following in the footsteps of Rear Adm. Gordon Paiea Chung-Hoon and Vice Adm. Robert Kihune. Mahelona is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Warfare Readiness and Integration, Navy Reserve, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, Suffolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native Hawaii Becomes Navy Admiral [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Native Hawaiian
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Ryan Mahelona

