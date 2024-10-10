Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard continues lending support to the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief [Image 5 of 5]

    Minnesota National Guard continues lending support to the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, arrive at the Florida National Guard Camp Blanding Joint Training Center to restock supplies for their continued missions in support for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8695411
    VIRIN: 241012-A-UC670-3463
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, Minnesota National Guard continues lending support to the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    FLNG
    MN National Guard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    FloridaFirst
    Hurricane Milton

