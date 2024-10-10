Minnesota National Guard continues lending support to the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief

Airmen from the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, arrive at the Florida National Guard Camp Blanding Joint Training Center to restock supplies for their continued missions in support for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 12, 2024.
