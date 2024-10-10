Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana National Guard arrives in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief [Image 2 of 2]

    Louisiana National Guard arrives in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Louisiana National Guard 528th Engineer Battalion arrive at the Florida National Guard Camp Blanding Joint Training Center to in-process, as they get ready to support missions for Hurricane Milton relief efforts, Oct. 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8695399
    VIRIN: 241012-A-UC670-2989
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Louisiana National Guard arrives in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

