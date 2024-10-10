Date Taken: 10.12.2024 Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:21 Photo ID: 8695398 VIRIN: 241012-A-UC670-6731 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.63 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Louisiana National Guard arrives in Florida to assist the Florida National Guard during Hurricane Milton relief [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.