Date Taken: 10.12.2024 Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:09 Photo ID: 8695379 VIRIN: 241012-Z-FB647-1205 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.54 MB Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfires [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.