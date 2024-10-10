Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfires [Image 7 of 9]

    North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfires

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    North Dakota Army National Guard air crews fight wildland fires North of Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 22:09
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    NDFire2024
    ndwildfires24

