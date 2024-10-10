Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: SFFW Preparation Day [Image 2 of 4]

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: SFFW Preparation Day

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 prepare a tent as a static display at Marina Green Park in San Francisco for San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 10, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Marc Cuenca)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 19:33
    Photo ID: 8695280
    VIRIN: 241010-N-HC646-1063
    Resolution: 6680x3755
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: SFFW Preparation Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

