San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: SFFW Preparation Day

U.S. Marine Cpl. Karina Moore, right, from North Lake, Illinois, and U.S. Marine Pfc. George Iaon, from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, both assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, stand by during the positioning of a U.S. military convoy of vehicles as static displays at Marina Green Park in San Francisco for San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 10, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Marc Cuenca)