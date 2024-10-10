Spc. Randy Stuart with his unit helps his hometown church

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Randy Stuart and his unit 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), helping his hometown church, Village Chapel in Forest City, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2024.



The members of the church were overwhelmed with gratitude for the soldiers getting them ready to deliver donations and support their own community. They showed their gratitude with tears of joy multiple times and insisted that they pray for the soldiers.