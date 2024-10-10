Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Partners Support Hurricane Milton Recovery [Image 9 of 12]

    Federal Partners Support Hurricane Milton Recovery

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2024) - FEMA's federal partner Health and Human Services (HHS) deployed a Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) from Alabama to Florida after Hurricane Milton.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8695139
    VIRIN: 241011-O-LR493-2642
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    FEMA
    Disaster
    HurricaneMilton24

