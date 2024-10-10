Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers Support Hurricane Milton Recovery [Image 3 of 12]

    Volunteers Support Hurricane Milton Recovery

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Fort Pierce, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2024) - Volunteers with a faith-based organization support survivors of Hurricane Milton.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8695133
    VIRIN: 241012-O-MK680-3713
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 358.27 KB
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US
    FEMA
    Disaster
    HurricaneMilton24

