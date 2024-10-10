Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trever Lloyd 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - This week’s Warrior of the Week is CTRSN Elam.

    Seaman Elam has been in the Navy for a little over two years and has been at NIOC Pensacola for just over a year. Since arriving onboard, CTRSN Elam has taken the reigns on multiple intelligence reports for his team that have already garnered great positive feedback from our partners across the Intelligence Community. Seaman Elam is also responsible for providing important weekly update briefs to his chain of command. Keep up the great work, Mr. Elam!

    Fun Fact: CTRSN Elam is a big fan of all types of music. Currently, his favorite genre is Ska; notably, the artist “The Descendants”.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8695129
    VIRIN: 241011-N-GP320-6419
    Resolution: 3935x4000
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO3 Trever Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download