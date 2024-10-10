Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - This week’s Warrior of the Week is CTRSN Elam.



Seaman Elam has been in the Navy for a little over two years and has been at NIOC Pensacola for just over a year. Since arriving onboard, CTRSN Elam has taken the reigns on multiple intelligence reports for his team that have already garnered great positive feedback from our partners across the Intelligence Community. Seaman Elam is also responsible for providing important weekly update briefs to his chain of command. Keep up the great work, Mr. Elam!



Fun Fact: CTRSN Elam is a big fan of all types of music. Currently, his favorite genre is Ska; notably, the artist “The Descendants”.