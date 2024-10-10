Pensacola, FL - Sailors at Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola celebrate the Navy's 249th Birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8695126
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-GP320-9917
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 249th Navy Birthday Celebration at NIOC Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trever Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.