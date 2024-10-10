Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    401st AFSB receives 1165 HMWWVs from APS-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    401st AFSB receives 1165 HMWWVs from APS-2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Department of the Army contractors conduct a joint validation on 1165 HMWWVs that are being transferred from Army Prepositioned Stock-2 in Germany to APS-5 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 15:09
    Photo ID: 8695101
    VIRIN: 240823-A-NG080-1251
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CENTCOM
    1st TSC
    U.S. Army
    401st AFSB
    ARCENT
    US Army Sustainment Command

