Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kenneth Delcid, an MV-22 airframes mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, tightens panels inside an MV-22B Osprey during aircraft maintenance aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)