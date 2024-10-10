Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 7, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, unfold an MV-22B Osprey to conduct preflight checks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 10:27
    Photo ID: 8694960
    VIRIN: 241007-M-AS577-1169
    Resolution: 7209x4808
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer
    Staying Ready Underway: VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    VMM-165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download