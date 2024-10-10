Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines Conduct CBRN Response Drill Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 7]

    15th MEU Marines Conduct CBRN Response Drill Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 5, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), remove a simulated casualty’s mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response drill aboard Boxer in the East China Sea, Oct. 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8694943
    VIRIN: 241005-M-AS577-1071
    Resolution: 7244x4832
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Conduct CBRN Response Drill Aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Decontamination
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    CBRN
    Training

