15th MEU Marines Conduct CBRN Response Drill Aboard USS Boxer

EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adrien Henderson, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Texas, prepares to move a simulated casualty into a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response drill aboard Boxer in the East China Sea, Oct. 5, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)