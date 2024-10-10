Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS [Image 4 of 4]

    56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Bordner lands a drone on Capt. Lucas Frisch's hand during sUAS training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. Both soldiers are with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8694895
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-OH707-9389
    Resolution: 6524x3687
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Stronger Together
    SUAS
    JMTG-U
    7ATC

