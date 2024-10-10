U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Bordner lands a drone on Capt. Lucas Frisch's hand during sUAS training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. Both soldiers are with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8694895
|VIRIN:
|241011-Z-OH707-9389
|Resolution:
|6524x3687
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.