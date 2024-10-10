56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Bordner lands a drone on Capt. Lucas Frisch's hand during sUAS training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. Both soldiers are with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)