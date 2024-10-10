U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Bordner with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard maneuvers a drone during an sUAS training event at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)
This work, 56th SBCT Soldiers train on sUAS [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.