USS Somerset participates in a Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week

Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit stand in formation as the ship transits San Francisco Bay as part of a Parade of Ships evolution during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 11, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)