    USS Somerset participates in a Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Somerset participates in a Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Lt. j.g. Emilio Simbeck (right), a native of Portola Valley, California, monitors navigational data from the bridge of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as the ship transits San Francisco Bay as part of a Parade of Ships evolution during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 11, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8694791
    VIRIN: 241011-N-JS660-1049
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: PORTOLA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Fleet Week
    USS Somerset
    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    SFFW24

