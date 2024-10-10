SF Fleet Week 24: Honor Our Fallen Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gives remarks during the Honor Our Fallen Concert at the Herbst Theater as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)