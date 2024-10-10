241011-N-ML799-2034
Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) outside of the Park Branch Library in San Francisco, October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8694701
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-ML799-2034
|Resolution:
|3845x2884
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.