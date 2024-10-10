Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241011-N-ML799-2030
    Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) outside of the Park Branch Library in San Francisco, October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8694697
    VIRIN: 241011-N-ML799-2030
    Resolution: 1824x1216
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli
    SFFW2024

