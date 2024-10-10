Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Band Southwest’s Woodwind Quartet holds a free public concert as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) outside of the Park Branch Library in San Francisco, October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)