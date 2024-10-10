Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Commanding Officer Gives Tour of Ship [Image 12 of 14]

    Tripoli Commanding Officer Gives Tour of Ship

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241008-N- CO542-1105

    Capt. Gary Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), explains ship operations to a tour group on the ship’s flight deck as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 8, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 23:45
    Photo ID: 8694610
    VIRIN: 241008-N-CO542-1105
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

