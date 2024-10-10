Tripoli Commanding Officer Gives Tour of Ship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-CO542-1004



Capt. Gary Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault USS Tripoli ( LHA 7), center right, poses for a group photo with guests on the ship’s flight deck as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 8, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)