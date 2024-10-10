Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Band Preforms During San Francisco Fleet Week

    Air Force Band Preforms During San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241010-N-KX492-2125
    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo at Pier 39 during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 10, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024
    Photo ID: 8694603
    VIRIN: 241010-N-KX492-2125
    Resolution: 3919x2613
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    LHA
    Navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli
    SFFW2024

