Air Force Band Preforms During San Francisco Fleet Week

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West holds a free public concert at Pier 39 as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 10, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)