a Parade of ships during SFFW2024

Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) leads the Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) followed by amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), and Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger (OUSV 3), October 11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)