U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, watch as training is conducted at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joseph F. Santos II).
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8694499
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-RX550-1007
|Resolution:
|6742x4497
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 25-01 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joseph Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.