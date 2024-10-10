Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joseph F. Santos II).