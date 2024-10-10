Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 25-01 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JPMRC 25-01

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Joseph Santos 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joseph F. Santos II).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8694491
    VIRIN: 241005-A-RX550-1002
    Resolution: 7423x4951
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 25-01 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joseph Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC 25-01
    JPMRC 25-01
    JPMRC 25-01
    JPMRC 25-01
    JPMRC 25-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JPMRC #Readiness #Interoperability #SFAB #Lethality #FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download