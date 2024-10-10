Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Brass Band Performs For Locals During San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Brass Band Performs For Locals During San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241011-N-VR794-1260

    Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band holds a free public concert as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, October11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 20:22
    VIRIN: 241011-N-VR794-1260
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy Brass Band Performs For Locals During San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ship
    Sailor
    Military
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    SFFW2024

