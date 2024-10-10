Navy Brass Band Performs For Locals During San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241011-N-VR794-1115



Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band holds a free public concert as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, October11, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)