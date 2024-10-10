Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Carl Vinson Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241011-N-DP708-1138 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 11, 2024) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct an ammunition handling evolution with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8694339
    VIRIN: 241011-N-DP708-1138
    Resolution: 4217x2807
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Carl Vinson Conducts Ammunition Handling Evolution [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    Aviation Ordanceman
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

