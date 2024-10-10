Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Gets Underway [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Carl Vinson Gets Underway

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241010-N-SB142-1012 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 10, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class RC Onopey, a native of Guam, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship pulls gets underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8694274
    VIRIN: 241010-N-SB142-1005
    Resolution: 4132x2755
    Size: 846.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Gets Underway [Image 8 of 8], by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

