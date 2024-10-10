2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment soldiers clean up a house in western N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8694262
|VIRIN:
|241011-O-YM156-9861
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|601.64 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagle Soldiers Clean Up House [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.