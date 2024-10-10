Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers Clean Up House [Image 2 of 5]

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers Clean Up House

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment soldiers clean up a house in western N.C. on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:15
    Photo ID: 8694259
    VIRIN: 241011-O-YM156-9626
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 655.03 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Screaming Eagle Soldiers Clean Up House [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

