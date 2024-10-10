Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    135th Forward Sustainment Support Company, 3-27 Field Artillery Regiment unload supplies in Marion, North Carolina [Image 10 of 10]

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Jaki Stitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kerrick Pinnock, assigned to the 503D, Military Police Battalion, acts as a ground guide for unloading a container in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Jaki Stitt)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:22
    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    U.S. Northern Command
    24DODHURRICANE
    135TH Forward Support company

