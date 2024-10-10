U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Elliott, assigned to the 403rd Inland Cargo Transfer Company, operates a Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift at Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Jaki Stitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8694242
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-KC254-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 135th Forward Sustainment Support Company, 3-27 Field Artillery Regiment unload supplies in Marion, North Carolina [Image 10 of 10], by Jaki Stitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.