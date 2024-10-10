Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Warrior Festival [Image 12 of 12]

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Warrior Festival

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo during H&S Battalion’s Warrior Festival on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. H&S Battalion hosted the Warrior Festival to test the physical prowess and mental toughness of its Marines while simultaneously building unit camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 16:22
    VIRIN: 241011-M-JI447-1536
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
