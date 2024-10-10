U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, compete in a tire flip competition as part of H&S Battalion’s Warrior Festival on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. H&S Battalion hosted the Warrior Festival to test the physical prowess and mental toughness of its Marines while simultaneously building unit camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8693933
|VIRIN:
|241011-M-JI447-1232
|Resolution:
|6720x3776
|Size:
|17.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Warrior Festival [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.