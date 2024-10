Headquarters and Service Battalion Warrior Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, swim under barbed wire during a timed endurance course as part of H&S Battalion’s Warrior Festival on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2024. H&S Battalion hosted the Warrior Festival to test the physical prowess and mental toughness of its Marines while simultaneously building unit camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)