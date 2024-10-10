Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in marine pollution workshop in Solomon Islands [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in marine pollution workshop in Solomon Islands

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A representative from the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority addresses participants during a tabletop exercise at a marine pollution workshop in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Oct. 10, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel with the Marine Environmental Response Regional Activity Center joined delegates from Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Kiribati, Australia, and Samoa to collaborate and prepare for marine pollution emergencies in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shannon McGregor)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:04
    Photo ID: 8693703
    VIRIN: 241010-G-G0214-2001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 629.58 KB
    Location: SB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    workshop
    solomon islands
    uscg
    oceania
    honiara
    marine environmental protection

