U.S. Coast Guard participates in marine pollution workshop in Solomon Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A representative from the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority addresses participants during a tabletop exercise at a marine pollution workshop in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Oct. 10, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel with the Marine Environmental Response Regional Activity Center joined delegates from Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Kiribati, Australia, and Samoa to collaborate and prepare for marine pollution emergencies in the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shannon McGregor)