    Screaming Eagles fix a fence and remove wreckage for a local citizen [Image 14 of 14]

    Screaming Eagles fix a fence and remove wreckage for a local citizen

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Anthony Hewitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    1st Platoom, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Mobile Combat Team, fixes a fence for horses and removes wreckage so a local citizen can get her tractor out in western NC on Oct. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:57
    Photo ID: 8693700
    VIRIN: 241011-O-YM156-2402
    Resolution: 2048x1153
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Screaming Eagles fix a fence and remove wreckage for a local citizen [Image 14 of 14], by Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

